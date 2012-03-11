S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 12

SEOUL, March 12 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea Feb producer price inflation ticks up >Continuity expected in North Korea - US think tank MARKETS >S.Korea won barely up, pushed down by China data >S.Korea's KOSPI rises;Samsung Elec at all-time high MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report. * Oil prices rose on Friday for a third straight day and also posted weekly gains as data showing rising U.S. employment countered pressure from a stronger dollar and fading euphoria from Greece's debt swap deal. * Global stocks rose and the dollar rallied broadly on Friday as the U.S. jobs data provided another sign the world's biggest economy is recovering. * South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking a rally in global markets after Greece moved a step closer to securing a bailout package and on hopes of further easing in China following lower-than-expected inflation data. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > South Korea and Turkey have signed a commodity agreement, expected to take effect by the end of the year, as part of a free-trade agreement, according to local media. > Homeplus Tesco Co Ltd on Sunday set a sales target of 12.2 billion won ($10.9 million) this year, up 6.2 percent from 2011. > Doosan Engine Co Ltd halted operation of one of its shipbuilding factories due to a decline in orders amid the European debt crisis, official at the group was quoted as saying by local media. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1117.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinkyu Kang)