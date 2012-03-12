S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 13

SEOUL, March 13 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > South Korean farmers rally against KOREA-US FTA which takes effect on March 15. TOP STORIES >Hyundai E&C says wins $1.5 bln Saudi project >SK Networks to buy Cockatoo Coal stake for $332 mln >S.Korea beef output seen up, imports down-attache >S.Korea making progress in Iran sanctions talks MARKETS >S.Korea won falls on China, US data; bonds rise >S.Korea KOSPI down as China data hits cyclicals MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. *Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slowing growth in China and recession in Italy, along with reduced fears of immediate supply disruption because of tensions with Iran. *Global stocks and the dollar seesawed on Monday, with markets held in check by weaker Chinese trade data and a Federal Reserve meeting this week at which policymakers could signal reduced chances for more monetary easing. *South Korean stocks fell on Monday, pressured by concerns over China's slowing economy and as strong U.S. jobs data dented expectations of further policy easing by the Federal Reserve. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Daewoo shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd won the contract for four supply vessels for the British Navy at around 800 billion won ($711.71 million). > STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd profit decreased by 43 percent in comparison to the previous year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1124.0500 Korean won) (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Paul Tait)