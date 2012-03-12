FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 13
#Communications Equipment
March 12, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 13 - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
    	
> South Korean farmers rally against KOREA-US FTA which takes
effect on March 15.	
    	
  TOP STORIES	
>Hyundai E&C says wins $1.5 bln Saudi project       	
>SK Networks to buy Cockatoo Coal stake for $332 mln 	
>S.Korea beef output seen up, imports down-attache  	
>S.Korea making progress in Iran sanctions talks    	
      	
    MARKETS	
>S.Korea won falls on China, US data; bonds rise    	
>S.Korea KOSPI down as China data hits cyclicals    	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall
Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and
looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.
        	
*Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slowing growth in
China and recession in Italy, along with reduced fears of
immediate supply disruption because of tensions with Iran.	
 	
*Global stocks and the dollar seesawed on Monday, with markets
held in check by weaker Chinese trade data and a Federal Reserve
meeting this week at which policymakers could signal reduced
chances for more monetary easing.         	
*South Korean stocks fell on Monday, pressured by concerns over
China's slowing economy and as strong U.S. jobs data dented
expectations of further policy easing by the Federal Reserve.	
  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
> Daewoo shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd 
won the contract for four supply vessels for the British Navy at
around 800 billion won ($711.71 million). 	
> STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd profit
decreased by 43 percent in comparison to the previous year. 	
	
    	
     	
   	
  	
 	
 
($1 = 1124.0500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

