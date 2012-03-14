FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Mar 15
#Communications Equipment
March 14, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 6 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Mar 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>Protests against S.Korea-US free trade agreement will continue.	
>South Korea's Trade balance and import and export prices to be
released.	
>Journalists from major Korean broadcasting companies, KBS and
MBC stage a strike. 	
      	
   TOP STORIES  	
>LG Display supplying panels for Apple's new iPad   
 	
>Dubai Aramex in partnership deal with S.Korean firm 
 	
>S.Korea's unemployment rate rises to 11-mth high   
 	
>Costa Rica looks to market coffee to China, S.Korea 
 	
       	
  MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won at 1-week low on Fed; bonds down       
 	
>KOSPI climbs to 7-mth closing high on financials   
 	
   	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as
investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the
benchmark index to four-year highs.        	
*Oil futures dropped on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles rose last week for the fourth time in a row and the
dollar strengthened, tempering investor appetite for riskier
assets. 	
*The dollar climbed and U.S. Treasury yields soared to
multi-month highs on  Wednesday as a brighter outlook from the
Federal Reserve lifted the greenback's appeal and dented that of
safe-haven government debt.         	
*Seoul shares rose nearly 1 percent to close at a fresh 7-month
high on Wednesday, buoyed by financials after U.S. stocks posted
their best day of the year on upbeat retail sales data and an
improved economic outlook from the Federal Reserve.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd raises pay for its
employees by average of four percent. 	
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to mass-produce
automobile semiconductors at the end of year 2012.	
	
 (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)

