S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 30
April 29, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>March industrial output data 0800 GMT 	
      	
  TOP STORIES	
>Galaxy phones power Samsung to record $5.15 bln    
 	
>Japan in talks to buy South Korea debt             
 	
>S.Korea c.bank begins investment in Chinese bonds  
    	
>S.Korea's Iran crude imports to plunge from June   
   	
>SK Energy still assessing Iran oil import cut level 
  	
>S.Korea March current account surplus edges down   
 	
>Kia Motors says expects to beat 2012 sales target  
   	
>Getting married in South Korea? Bring a lot of cash 	
	
	
  MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares close up on techs, end losing streak  
 	
>South Korea won up, ends two-week losing streak    
 	
	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly
gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from
Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced
confidence in corporate performance.        	
*Oil prices closed little changed o n F riday after light,
tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the
Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered
concerns about economic growth. 	
*Global stocks ended higher on F Friday on strong earnings
reports, but the dollar dipped against the euro and the yen as
lower-than-expected U.S. economic data fed views that the
Federal Reserve could ease policy further to boost flagging
growth.         	
* Seoul shares rose on Friday, propped up by blue-chip
heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics, but gains
were capped on persistent fears over the euro zone debt crisis
after S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Creditors of Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd plan to
release a sales notice for the company on April 30 after
previous attempts to sell it broke down. American manufacturer
Whirlpool Corp is likely to participate in the bidding,
according to sources close to the creditors. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

