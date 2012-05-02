FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 3
May 2, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea approves CO2 trading scheme               	
>S.Korea, China launch free trade talks            	
>US, allies urge sanctions for N.Korea firms       	
>North Korea suspected of jamming flight signals   	
>S.Korea delegation to review US mad-cow safeguard  	
>China, Japan, S.Korea discuss bond cooperation    	
>S.Korea April PMI edges down but export orders up  	
>Kia Motors targets 37 pct jump in K9 sales        	
           	
  MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won strengthens to near four-week high    	
>S.Korean stocks post 4-day rally                  	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
* The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data
showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in
April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will
also disappoint investors.        	
* Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday, as U.S. crude inventories
soared to their highest level in more than 20 years after rising
for the sixth straight week last week and employment dipped in
the United States and Europe, dimming the outlook for oil
demand. 	
* Global stocks and the euro fell on Wednesday after data showed
U.S. companies hired the fewest people in seven months in April
and the euro zone's factory sector slipped further.
         	
* South Korean shares rose for a fourth straight session on
Wednesday, closing just shy of the psychological level of 2,000
points after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing output
eased worries of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.	
  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>The board of Samsung Everland Inc decided yesterday to buy 730
billion won ($647.52 million) worth of the company's own shares,
media reported without citing specific sources. 	
>The crude oil trading department of SK Energy Co Ltd
 will be spun off from the rest of the company in the
second quarter at the earliest, according to an industry source.	
	
($1 = 1127.3750 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

