FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 4
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 3, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>In a Samsung Galaxy far, far away ...              	
>Russia says goodbye to a car and an era            	
>Hi-Mart says top shareholders resume stake sale    	
>Clinton urges China to help on North Korea         	
>China, Japan, S.Korea finance chiefs see risks     	
   	
  MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares dip to end 4-day rally in thin
trading >Korea won breaks rally on weak data, bonds
rise    	
 	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed
signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report,
while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor
results.        	
*Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on Thursday
as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and swelling U.S.
inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing
through key support levels. 	
* Global stocks and crude oil fell on Thursday after data
showing tepid growth in the U.S. services sector raised concerns
about the economic recovery a day before a highly anticipated
labor market report for April.         	
*Seoul shares edged lower on Thursday to snap a four-day winning
streak as sentiment was pressured by data showing
weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector hiring.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>A vice president of POSCO said the steelmaker is in
the process of restructuring its affiliates to divest companies
that don't take part in its core steelmaking and energy
businesses.	
>STX Energy Co Ltd has decided to postpone its IPO
plans, prediciting it would be difficult to meet its funding
goals, according to a company source.	
>Dongbu Steel Co Ltd announced it will build a color
steel plate factory in Thailand by March 2013 with production
capacity of 80,000 tonnes per year. 	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.