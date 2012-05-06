FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 7
May 6, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
>	
      	
  TOP STORIES	
>S.Korea c.bank chief: growth, inflation risks equal 	
>World powers urge N.Korea to refrain from nuclear  
  	
>Clinton says U.S. willing to work with N.Korea     
 	
>SK hynix drops bid for Japan's Elpida, shares jump 	
>BMW, Hyundai in alliance talks on engines - source 	
     	
  MARKETS	
>S.Korea won falls on weak U.S. data, bonds up      	
>KOSPI slip, led by blue-chips, but gain on the week 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp selloff
on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top
economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects
for U.S. growth.        	
*Oil tumbled 2.5 percent on Friday, with U.S. crude below $100 a
barrel for the first time since February, as an abrupt slow-down
in U.S. hiring soured economic sentiment and technical triggers
intensified selling. 	
*Global stocks swooned and crude oil tumbled on Friday after a
weak U.S. jobs report and data that suggested a deeper recession
across the euro zone than previously thought dented sentiment.
         	
*Seoul shares edged lower on Friday after soft U.S. data stoked
concern that the recovery of the world's largest economy may be
losing steam, but the main Korean index managed a gain for the
week.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>GS Global Corp announced that it purchased a 20
percent stake worth $310 million in the Nemaha oil fields in
Oaklahoma. 	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

