S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 7

Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. > TOP STORIES >S.Korea c.bank chief: growth, inflation risks equal >World powers urge N.Korea to refrain from nuclear >Clinton says U.S. willing to work with N.Korea >SK hynix drops bid for Japan's Elpida, shares jump >BMW, Hyundai in alliance talks on engines - source MARKETS >S.Korea won falls on weak U.S. data, bonds up >KOSPI slip, led by blue-chips, but gain on the week MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects for U.S. growth. *Oil tumbled 2.5 percent on Friday, with U.S. crude below $100 a barrel for the first time since February, as an abrupt slow-down in U.S. hiring soured economic sentiment and technical triggers intensified selling. *Global stocks swooned and crude oil tumbled on Friday after a weak U.S. jobs report and data that suggested a deeper recession across the euro zone than previously thought dented sentiment. *Seoul shares edged lower on Friday after soft U.S. data stoked concern that the recovery of the world's largest economy may be losing steam, but the main Korean index managed a gain for the week. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >GS Global Corp announced that it purchased a 20 percent stake worth $310 million in the Nemaha oil fields in Oaklahoma.