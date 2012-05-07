S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 8

SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >LG Elec to launch Google TV in U.S. in late May >China, Japan, S.Korea to talk about free trade zone >Australia's Arafura tees up S.Korea rare earths >S Korea's GS Caltex restarts naphtha splitter MARKETS >KOSPI end at 3-mth low as Europe poll;US jobs weigh >Won nears two-week low on Europe worries;bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. *Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled well above lows reached after European election results revived worries about the euro zone debt crisis, reinforcing anxiety about anemic economic growth and petroleum demand fueled by last week's U.S. employment data showing slower job creation. *World markets took political upheaval in Europe largely in stride on Monday, a day after voters in Greece and France delivered strong mandates against austerity measures, with the euro recovering from sharp losses and local equity markets up. *Seoul shares ended at a three-month low on Monday, battered by concerns of a reversal in Europe's austerity drive after elections in France and Greece and weighed by weak U.S. jobs data which cast doubts over the pace of recovery in the economy. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co has bought out Bosch's share in joint venture Kefico Co Ltd, becoming the sole owner of the auto chip maker, according to industry sources. >LG Display Co Ltd has embarked on a major restructuring of its departments and made new appointments as it seeks to make a turnaround after a streak of negative earnings, according to a company source. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)