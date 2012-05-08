FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 9
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 8, 2012 / 11:33 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
  TOP STORIES	
>South Korea c.bank poised to hold rates            	
>South Korea says UAE, Saudi promise more oil       	
>Hyundai Motor, union to start wage talks           	
>KT Corp trims offer for S.Africa's Telkom stake    	
	
  MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares bounce back from 3-month low          	
>S.Korea won up as EU fears ease; bonds down        	
	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments
in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a
late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above 
lows.        	
*Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day running as Greece's
post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on
both sides of the Atlantic and fanned concerns about anemic
demand for petroleum as supply increases. 	
* The euro, oil and stocks fell on Tuesday as worries
intensified that Greece could reject the bailout that saved it
from a chaotic bankruptcy as new leadership sought to form a
government two days after elections.         	
* Seoul shares rose on Tuesday from a three-month low, recouping
some of the heavy declines logged in the previous session after
Wall Street peers reacted resiliently to renewed uncertainty in
Europe following a wave of political change in that region. 
 	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Hanwha Group plans to sell off unlisted affiliates Hanwha
Hotels & Resorts and machinery maker Hanwha TechM in order to
fund a possible bid for ING's Southeast Asia
operations, according to investment banking sources.	
>Samsung Electro Mechanics Co Ltd is poised to
double its production capacity of camera module components for
smartphones, according to company sources.	
	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.