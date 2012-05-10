FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 11
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 10, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
 TOP STORIES  	
> S.Korea c.bank holds rates                        
 	
> S.Korea c.bank chief: no talk of rate cut         
 	
> U.S. study finds N. Korea info controls weakening 
 	
> Hyundai Heavy wins $655 mln drillship order       
 	
> Saudi to supply full June crude to Asia buyers    
 	
       	
  MARKETS  	
> S.Korea won lowest since mid-Jan on Europe; bonds 
  	
> Seoul shares end at 3-1/2 mth low                 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
* U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as
JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief
investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market
losses" that it said could "easily get worse."        	
* Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production
and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil
demand outlook. 	
*Global stocks advanced for the first time in seven sessions o n
T hursday on relatively encouraging U.S. jobs data and improved 
investor sentiment regarding Europe's festering debt
crisis.         	
*Seoul shares weakened to a 3-1/2 month closing low on Thursday
but ended off of the session's low, underpinned by technical
support at a key chart level that helped to offset unexpectedly
weak trade data from China.  	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report    	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.