S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 14
May 13, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
TOP STORIES	
>S.Korea c.bank to sell 2.2 trln won MSBs on May 14 	
>Gambling, drinking monks raise hell in South Korea 	
>Long road to South Korean stage for Syrian drama   	
	
   MARKETS	
>S.Korea won posts biggest weekly loss of year      	
>Seoul shares post 3-day skid to wrap up worst-week 	
 	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said it
lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall market
ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology
shares.        	
*Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly loss as
pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered news
that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high. 	
*Global stocks retreated on Friday as uncertainty over Europe's
festering debt crisis overcame an early bounce driven by
better-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment, while oil prices
fell after weak data from China reduced demand expectations. 
         	
*Seoul shares declined for a third straight session to wrap up
their worst-performing week this year, with investors spooked by
news that JPMorgan had suffered $2 billion in losses
from a flawed hedging strategy.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>An STX Group source said it would soon announce the preferred
bidder for a stake in STX OSV Holdings Ltd the group
has put up for sale.	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
