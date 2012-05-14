FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 15
May 14, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
   TOP STORIES	
>S.Korea, Japan want EU insurance for Iran embargo  	
>S.Korea's KNOC eyes US shale gas companies, assets 	
>Asia Naphtha-S Korea S-Oil draws lower bids        	
>Dubai, Samsung Life Insurance plan alliance - FT   	
     	
  MARKETS	
>S.Korea won down for 4th straight day, bonds fall  	
>KOSPI inch down on Europe jitters, drop for 4th day 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two 
punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the
possibility that China's economy may be softening more than
previously thought.        	
*Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a
coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese
economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand.	
 	
*Global stocks slid on Monday on worries Greece could leave the
euro zone, while oil prices fell after a move by economic
powerhouse China to boost lending sparked fears its economy was
weaker than thought.         	
*Seoul shares dropped for the fourth straight day on Monday,
inching down as the threat of a new election in Greece worsened
the sense of crisis in the euro zone, although declines were
paired slightly as investors looked for bargains.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>LG Group has hired 55 research fellows, the largest number
hired at one time, for research and development departments
across group units, according to a company source.	
     	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

