S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 17

Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >China pushes N.Korea to drop nuclear test plan >S.Korea prioritizes Asia trade pacts >S.Korea April department store sales fall 3.4 pct >Samsung loses $10 bln mkt value on Apple order >S.Korea seeks 3,500 T aluminium ingot for August MARKETS >Samsung hammered as Korean stocks fall >S.Korea won posts biggest daily pct drop this year MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone. *Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, pressured along with U.S. equities as banking troubles in Greece sparked risk aversion across markets worried about euro zone debt. *U.S. stocks and the euro slid on Wednesday on news that some Greek banks face emergency funding needs, while minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting showed U.S. economic prospects remain sobering. *Samsung Electronics lost more than $10 billion in market capitalisation on Tuesday as its shares tumbled 6.2 percent, the most since October 2008 on a newspaper report that Apple Inc had placed a huge chip order with Japanese rival Elpida. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Export-Import Bank of Korea is planning a 100 billion yen ($1.24 billion) yen-denominated or 'samurai' bond issue on Thursday, the biggest of its kind by any Asian financial institution, according to industry sources. >Wooribank has filed a lawsuit with the New York Federal Court against Citibank, Bank of America Corp and Royal Bank of Scotland seeking 400 billion won in compensation for its investment losses in derivative products during the global financial crisis, local media reported. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 80.3550 Japanese yen) ($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won)