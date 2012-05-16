FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 17
May 16, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 17 - Following is a list of events in South Korea
as well as news stories and press reports which may influence
financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)  	
       	
  TOP STORIES  	
>China pushes N.Korea to drop nuclear test plan     	
>S.Korea prioritizes Asia trade pacts               	
>S.Korea April department store sales fall 3.4 pct  	
>Samsung loses $10 bln mkt value on Apple order     	
>S.Korea seeks 3,500 T aluminium ingot for August   	
	
     MARKETS  	
>Samsung hammered as Korean stocks fall             	
>S.Korea won posts biggest daily pct drop this year 	
     	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with
the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors
worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone. 
       	
*Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, pressured along with
U.S. equities as banking troubles in Greece sparked risk
aversion across markets worried about euro zone debt. 	
*U.S. stocks and the euro slid on Wednesday on news that some
Greek banks face emergency funding needs, while minutes from the
 Federal Reserve's April meeting showed U.S. economic prospects
remain sobering.         	
*Samsung Electronics lost more than $10 billion in market
capitalisation on Tuesday as its shares tumbled 6.2 percent, the
most since October 2008 on a newspaper report that Apple Inc
 had placed a huge chip order with Japanese rival
Elpida.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Export-Import Bank of Korea is planning a 100
billion yen ($1.24 billion) yen-denominated or 'samurai' bond
issue on Thursday, the biggest of its kind by any Asian
financial institution, according to industry sources. 	
>Wooribank has filed a lawsuit with the New York
Federal Court against Citibank, Bank of America Corp and
Royal Bank of Scotland seeking 400 billion won in
compensation for its investment losses in derivative products
during the global financial crisis, local media reported.     	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
($1 = 80.3550 Japanese yen)	
($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

