S.Korea - Market Factors to watch May 18
May 17, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea - Market Factors to watch May 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
 	
  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea may limit exports to Iran on concerns      	
>Hyundai Assan to raise output to over 200,000 units 	
>Samsung investors should worry less about Apple    	
   	
    MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares rise on back of techs, Samsung slips  	
>Won snaps six-day losing streak                    	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS	
* World stocks fell for a fifth day and Brent oil prices dropped
2 percent on Thursday on concerns about the health of Spain's
banks and the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone.	
                   	
* U.S. stocks hit a four-month low.        	
* Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to end
at the lowest level since December. 	
* Seoul shares rose on Thursday to end a six-day losing streak
on bargain-hunting by institutional investors and support from a
limited recovery in battered tech shares, although Samsung
Electronics edged lower.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
> Doosan Infracore Co Ltd announced on Thursday it
would double its machine tool production capacity by 2016 by
building an additional assembly line in Yantai to meet growing
demands in the country, local media reported.	
>Pre-orders for Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's upcoming
Galaxy S III have reached 8 million, company sources said. Local
media said that is a record number for pre-orders for the tech
giant.	
	
 (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

