CORRECTED-S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 24
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
#Beverages - Brewers
May 23, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects RIC and company name in last item)	
    SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
 >N.Korea to boost nuclear deterrent                
 	
 >LG Int'l, Hyundai Eng to build $530 mln refinery  
 	
 >Daelim Industrial consortium wins $776 mln deal   
 	
 >Key political risks to watch on the Korean peninsula 
 	
 >S.Korea to carry out first chemical castration    
 	
       	
  MARKETS  	
 >KOSPI fall, caution reigns ahead of EU summit     	
 >S.Korea won down on Greece uncertainty; bonds firm 
 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS 	
    * U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday,
rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp
rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple
 helped lift the Nasdaq. 	
    * Oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday to
five-month lows, as a potential nuclear deal between Iran and
the West eased supply concerns and worries about Greece's future
in the euro zone raised questions about demand. 	
    * Wall Street stocks staged a late recovery and the euro
flirted with a near two-year low on Wednesday as investors
remained on edge about Greece's possible exit from the euro
zone, which threatened to deepen the region's debt crisis and
hurt an already fragile global recovery. 	
    * Shares in South Korea fell on Wednesday, with shipbuilders
the biggest losers, on worries about the euro zone and the
health of European banks, the traditional lenders to the global
industry.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS	
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by 
 	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
    > Hite Jinro Co Ltd is selling 200 billion  won
($170 million) worth of assets to pay off its loans, according
to a company source. 	
    	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
($1 = 1,172.7000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by John Mair and Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
