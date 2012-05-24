FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 25
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
May 24, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea May inflation expectations at 15-mth low   	
>GM Korea says it won't shift production to Europe  	
>Europe weaker than expected -Samsung's Lee         	
>Hyundai Motor CEO says on track to meet 2012 sales 	
       	
  MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares edge higher, gains capped by Greece   
   	
>S.Korea won lowest since October, bonds rise       	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS 	
*U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session marked by
late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave a weak
revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech
spending. 	
*Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous
session's slump as investors fretted about potential disruptions
to Middle East oil supplies after talks between world powers and
Iran over its nuclear program ended with no agreement. 	
* Global stocks eked out gains on T hursday while the euro fell
as data suggested Europe's debt woes were spreading and
worsening a global economic slowdown, adding to investor
concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.	
 	
*Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Thursday as most
investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting to see how the Greek
crisis pans out, while foreign investors exited for a 17th
straight session.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS	
    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>South Korea and Columbia will announce the end of negotiations
on a free trade agreement after the G20 summit next month in
Mexico, according to a Korean government official. South Korea's
automobile industry is expected to be one of the biggest
beneficiaries of the pact as the 35 percent tarriffs currently
applied to imports of South Korean automobiles to Columbia will
be cut.	
    	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
($1 = 1,172.7000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.