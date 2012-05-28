FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 29
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 28, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
  TOP STORIES	
>Australia approves migrant workers for mining      	
>Toyota plans 8 compacts for emerging markets       	
     	
  MARKETS	
>South Korean shares snap 2-week losing streak      	
>S.Korea won sheds gains to close over 7-mth low    	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS 	
*U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down
day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a
long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. 	
*Oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a euro
zone break-up receded, but Middle East oil supply worries
resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear
programme. 	
*European shares turned lower and the euro slipped back toward
two-year lows on Monday as a plan by Spain to use public debt to
revive one of its troubled banks pushed up the premium investors
demanded to hold the Madrid government's bonds. 	
*South Korean shares climbed on Friday and for the week, halting
a two-week slide, but gains were capped by worries about
Europe's festering debt crisis and signs of weak global economic
growth.  	
    	
IN THE KOREAN PRESS	
    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>LG Display said it had developed the world's first
full HD LCD smartphone display panel.	
>GS Energy Corp has formed a consortium with local
fund KTB PE to bid for Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc, according to
investment banking sources. 	
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's share of the North
American TV market surpassed 40 percent in April, according to
market research group NPD.	
>Hyundai Motor Co said it had finished repairs to
its plant in Beijing and restarted operations 17 days after a
fire broke out and halted all operations there.  	
      	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.