S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 7

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Korea KDB willing to raise IPO size to up to 30 pct >Malaysia's Petronas awards LNG project to Daewoo >G20 to encourage capable nations to boost spending >Apple faces delay in U.S. ban of Samsung tablets >AT&T preorder for new Galaxy III begins on June 6 MARKETS >Seoul shares halt 4-day slide ahead of G7 talks >South Korea won trims gains, bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling. *Crude oil futures rallied, with Brent returning above $100 a barrel on hopes for a rescue of Spain's banks and as a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted at more monetary easing. *World stocks rose more than 2 percent and the euro rallied on hopes that major central banks might act to bolster a slowing global economy. *Seoul shares rebounded to climb back above 1,800 points on Tuesday, halting a four-day slide. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Nautilus Hyosung, a unit of Hyosung Corp, is in talks with Brazil's Itautec to acquire the Brazilian ATM machine company, according to investment bank sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by John Mair)