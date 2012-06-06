FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 7
June 6, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
 TOP STORIES 	
>Korea KDB willing to raise IPO size to up to 30 pct 	
>Malaysia's Petronas awards LNG project to Daewoo   	
>G20 to encourage capable nations to boost spending 	
>Apple faces delay in U.S. ban of Samsung tablets   	
>AT&T preorder for new Galaxy III begins on June 6  	
      	
 MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares halt 4-day slide ahead of G7 talks    	
>South Korea won trims gains, bonds fall            	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS	
    * U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound
from recent selling. 	
    *Crude oil futures rallied, with Brent returning above $100
a barrel on hopes for a rescue of Spain's banks and as a U.S.
Federal Reserve official hinted at more monetary easing. 	
    *World stocks rose more than 2 percent and the euro rallied
on hopes that major central banks might act to bolster a slowing
global economy. 	
    *Seoul shares rebounded to climb back above 1,800 points on
Tuesday, halting a four-day slide.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS 	
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
    > Nautilus Hyosung, a unit of Hyosung Corp, is
in talks with Brazil's Itautec to acquire the
Brazilian ATM machine company, according to investment bank
sources.	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
