S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 8
June 7, 2012 / 11:12 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>Samsung says Galaxy S III U.S. launch to go ahead  	
>Samsung to build $1.9 bln logic chip line          	
>SK to buy $310 mln stake in Australia gas field    	
>S.Korea Daewoo consortium wins $770 mln order      	
>South Korea L-money supply growth slows in April   	
>Ontario Pension chosen for Kyobo Life stake sale   	
>KOGAS says searching for LNG opportunities globally 	
       	
  MARKETS  	
>KOSPI ends at 1-wk high on Europe, US policy hopes 	
>S.Korea won off highs on importers; bonds down     	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS	
    * The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism
about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S.
stimulus. 	
    * Oil prices fell on Thursday on the dimmed hopes for
additional U.S. stimulus measures, reversing a bounce on the
surprise interest rate cut by China. 	
    * Global stocks rose on Thursday after China's unexpected
rate cut, but optimism was tempered by Bernanke's comments. 	
 	
    * Seoul shares rallied to a one-week closing high on
Thursday.	
  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS 	
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
    > SPP Shipbuilding Co Ltd said Thursday it had clinched
contracts worth $525 million to build 15 Medium Range tankers
for transport of petroleum products from three owners in Asia
and Europe.	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by John Mair)

