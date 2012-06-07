S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 8

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Samsung says Galaxy S III U.S. launch to go ahead >Samsung to build $1.9 bln logic chip line >SK to buy $310 mln stake in Australia gas field >S.Korea Daewoo consortium wins $770 mln order >South Korea L-money supply growth slows in April >Ontario Pension chosen for Kyobo Life stake sale >KOGAS says searching for LNG opportunities globally MARKETS >KOSPI ends at 1-wk high on Europe, US policy hopes >S.Korea won off highs on importers; bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus. * Oil prices fell on Thursday on the dimmed hopes for additional U.S. stimulus measures, reversing a bounce on the surprise interest rate cut by China. * Global stocks rose on Thursday after China's unexpected rate cut, but optimism was tempered by Bernanke's comments. * Seoul shares rallied to a one-week closing high on Thursday. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > SPP Shipbuilding Co Ltd said Thursday it had clinched contracts worth $525 million to build 15 Medium Range tankers for transport of petroleum products from three owners in Asia and Europe. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by John Mair)