S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 11

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea's Samsung Total to export diesel from 2014 >POSCO says steel market recovery unlikely this year >S.Korea c.bank emphasises "downside risks" >S.Korea c.bank holds, sees greater risks to growth >Hyundai's China unit to recall some 100,000 cars >HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Korea chief comments >Japan and South Korea cruise while Aussies sweat MARKETS >S.Korea bonds rally on c.bank; won down >S.Korea shares fall on China data caution MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stock index futures opened more than 1 percent higher on Sunday, following the news that euro zone finance ministers had agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to help its battered banks. *Oil prices slipped on Friday as the euro zone's debt crisis and dimming hopes for U.S. monetary stimulus reinforced concern about petroleum demand, but disappointing talks between Iran and the U.N.'s nuclear agency limited losses. *U.S. equities ended on Friday on a high note, with the benchmark S&P 500 index registering its best week of the year as investors returned to stocks on expectations Spain was closer to getting aid for its troubled banks. *South Korean shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits from the latest two-day rally, with a surprise interest rate cut by China outweighed by disappointment over the lack of clear signals on additional U.S. stimulus measures. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's No.4 largest pension fund, is looking to invest approximately 1 trillion won ($850.85 million)into the takeover deal for Woongjin Coway Co Ltd and Hi-mart Co Ltd , according to NPS and investment bank sources. >SK hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, said Sunday it had signed a strategic alliance deal with IBM Corp on the development of a next-generation semiconductor and technology licensing. >Nexon Corp has made a $685 million strategic investment in NCsoft Corp, becoming NCsoft's largest shareholder with 14.7 percent ownership. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report