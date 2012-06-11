FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 12
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
June 11, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea may consider supplementary budget-Pres Lee 	
>Samsung denies interest in Nokia                     	
>S.Korea producer price inflation near 2-1/2-yr low 	
>US to exempt India, not China, from Iran sanctions 	
>Peru search team finds wreckage of helicopter      	
>Golf-Korean Ji in control at Locust Hill             	
>Berenberg Bank cuts Ericsson, Qualcomm, Imagination 	
        	
   	
  MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares climb to 4-week closing high          	
>S.Korea won near 3-wk high ; bonds down            	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS	
    *U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for
Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about
the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global
economy. 	
    *Oil tumbled 3 percent on M onday, with U.S. crude at its
lowest for the year as fears that the euro zone debt crisis will
engulf more countries and threaten petroleum demand reversed a
rally sparked by Europe's plan to rescue Spanish banks. 	
    *Stocks slid and the euro fell against the U.S. dollar o n M
Monday, while Spain's bond yields rose as investors worried
about details of a $125 billion deal to shore up Spanish
banks. 	
    *South Korean shares climbed 1.7 percent to close at their
highest level in more than four weeks on Monday after euro zone
finance ministers agreed on a bailout package to recapitalise
debt-stricken Spanish banks.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS 	
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy	
    >Electrolux and Bosch Ltd and three
other domestic firms are short-listed to acquire South Korea's
electronics maker Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd,
according to investment bank industry sources.	
    >Daewoo International Corp is poised to open
long wall mining operations in Australia's coal mine and set to
produce 1.5 million tonnes of coal, according to local media
reports.	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by David Chance)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.