FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 14
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 13, 2012 / 11:42 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea May jobless rate falls, but caution rises  	
>China denies exported "banned goods" to N.Korea    	
>Unitas takes $162 mln stake in S.Korea apparel firm 	
>Raw, gritty film takes on Korea's powerful chaebol 	
>Soccer-Park ready to do military service           	
    	
  MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won up slightly, track stocks; bonds fall  	
>Seoul shares inch up after rocky session           	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS	
*Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the
weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had
been treading water through most of the day. 	
*Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude fell
about 1 percent in choppy trading on Wednesday as weak U.S.
economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances
outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. 	
*Global stocks and the dollar fell on Wednesday as weak U.S.
economic data and concerns about Europe's long-simmering debt
crisis weighed on sentiment. 	
*Seoul shares edged up on Wednesday in volatile trade led by
offshore investors, but traders said the market faces headwinds
on nagging concerns over Spain's public debt and Greece's
uncertain future in the euro zone. 	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS	
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>SK Innovation Co Ltd plans to set up a joint
venture with Germany's Continental AG to supply
electric-vehicle batteries within this year, according to local
reports.	
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is poised to launch the
second generation of the Galaxy Note in October, which would
feature a flexible display, according to industry sources cited
by local media.	
 	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.