S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 14

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea May jobless rate falls, but caution rises >China denies exported "banned goods" to N.Korea >Unitas takes $162 mln stake in S.Korea apparel firm >Raw, gritty film takes on Korea's powerful chaebol >Soccer-Park ready to do military service MARKETS >S.Korea won up slightly, track stocks; bonds fall >Seoul shares inch up after rocky session MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day. *Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. *Global stocks and the dollar fell on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data and concerns about Europe's long-simmering debt crisis weighed on sentiment. *Seoul shares edged up on Wednesday in volatile trade led by offshore investors, but traders said the market faces headwinds on nagging concerns over Spain's public debt and Greece's uncertain future in the euro zone. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >SK Innovation Co Ltd plans to set up a joint venture with Germany's Continental AG to supply electric-vehicle batteries within this year, according to local reports. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is poised to launch the second generation of the Galaxy Note in October, which would feature a flexible display, according to industry sources cited by local media.