S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 15

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea import price growth quickens on won drop >Don't be like your dad, Clinton urges N.Korea ruler >China, S. Korea refiners cut output on high stocks >S.Korea Honam buys 50,000 T naphtha at minus $4.50 >South Korea limits Iran exports on payment concerns MARKETS >KOSPI edges up, investors wary of Greek election >S.Korea won inches higher; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Wall Street stocks rose and the euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar after Reuters reported major central banks are ready to coordinate moves to keep markets operating smoothly in case of turmoil following Sunday's elections in Greece. *Oil futures rose after OPEC agreed to keep its collective oil output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at 30 million barrels per day. *Seoul shares edged higher on Thursday, with investors seen hunkering down ahead the Greek election. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Dongbu HiTek Co Ltd has developed technologies to produce power-management ICs, a chip device for managing power consumption, that are twice as fast in computing speed and reduce the chips' size by 40 percent, according to a company source cited by local media. > German engineering firm M+W is the sole bidder for Ssayngyong Engineering & Construction Co Ltd, local media reported. The tender will take place on Friday.