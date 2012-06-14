FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 15
June 15, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea import price growth quickens on won drop   	
>Don't be like your dad, Clinton urges N.Korea ruler 	
>China, S. Korea refiners cut output on high stocks 	
>S.Korea Honam buys 50,000 T naphtha at minus $4.50 
  	
>South Korea limits Iran exports on payment concerns 	
    	
  MARKETS  	
>KOSPI edges up, investors wary of Greek election   	
>S.Korea won inches higher; bonds up                	
	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS	
    * Wall Street stocks rose and the euro strengthened against
the U.S. dollar after Reuters reported major central banks are
ready to coordinate moves to keep markets operating smoothly in
case of turmoil following Sunday's elections in Greece.
  	
    *Oil futures rose after OPEC agreed to keep its collective
oil output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at
30 million barrels per day. 	
    *Seoul shares edged higher on Thursday, with investors seen
hunkering down ahead the Greek election. 	
    	
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS	
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
    > Dongbu HiTek Co Ltd has developed technologies
to produce power-management ICs, a chip device for managing
power consumption, that are twice as fast in computing speed and
reduce the chips' size by 40 percent, according to a company
source cited by local media.	
    > German engineering firm M+W is the sole bidder for
Ssayngyong Engineering & Construction Co Ltd, local
media reported. The tender will take place on Friday. 	
 	
 (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang)

