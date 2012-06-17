S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 18

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Samsung LCD lines hit by brief power outage >Iran crude buyer Hyundai Oilbank drops $2 bln IPO >U.S. FDA urges removal of Korean seafood products >S.Korea to launch copper ETF in July to boost stock MARKETS > S.Korea won trims gains on Greece; bonds up > Seoul shares dip as wary eyes turn to Greek vote MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The euro briefly rose after Greek election results showed parties committed to its debt bailout plan were on course to secure a slim parliamentary majority, keeping the debt-indebted country in the euro zone. * U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to close a second straight week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece had triggered market turmoil. * Oil prices edged up on Friday, in thin and choppy trade, supported by hopes the Greek vote would not result in an exit from the euro zone, although weak U.S. economic data limited gains. * Seoul shares dipped on Friday, underperforming Asian peers as the market nervously awaited developments in Athens, with a 3.5 percent decline in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics also dragging. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Market analysts World Steel Dynamics selected POSCO as the most competitive steel maker in the world for the third consecutive time. > LG Electronics Inc is investing more than 500 billion won ($430 million) in industrial water treatment over the next 10 years, according to a report by the firm. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1165.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Joseph Radford)