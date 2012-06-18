S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 19

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) MARKET NEWS >KOSPI rise on relief rally after Greek vote >S.Korea won trades at 1-mth high on Greek vote MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains. * The euro fell and global equity markets were mixed on Monday after initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections gave way to worry about the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone. * Brent crude prices fell to 16-month lows on pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading expectations for coordinated central bank action. * South Korean shares rose on Monday in a relief rally after the Greek election result. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LS Cable, an affiliate of LS Corp, said it had won a 225kV extra-high voltage cable production project from French utility Electricite de France SA. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by John Mair)