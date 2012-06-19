FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 20
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 19, 2012 / 11:37 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
 TOP STORIES
 >Microsoft tackles iPad with Surface tablet        
 >Canada to end WTO beef dispute with South Korea   
 >S.Korea Honam seeks 1-year naphtha term deal      
 >Vice finance min says liquidity controls needed   
 >New Issue-Korea Exchange Bank sells $700 mln notes 
 >Gymnastics needs fewer acrobatics, more artistry  

  MARKETS
 >S.Korea won up to hit 5-week high; bonds up       
 >KOSPI end flat as investors wait for Europe       
      
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks rose on hopes the Federal Reserve will agree
to extend stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover
and the euro zone's debt crisis gets worse. 
    * World stocks rose and the euro gained amid optimism the
world's major central banks will provide more economic
stimulus.    
    * Brent crude edged lower on relief negotiations to defuse
the dispute over Iran's nuclear program led to plans for
technical talks in July, while hopes for more monetary stimulus
from the Federal Reserve helped lift U.S. crude. 
    * Seoul shares finished flat on Tuesday. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    > The CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd, an affiliate of
SK Group, said it plans to be listed on Nasdaq within
two years.
    > A company source from Bosch, the world's top auto part
manufacturer, said it was ending a partnership with Samsung SDI
Co Ltd in the secondary battery business.
    > KIA Motors Corp plans to release an electronic
model of the 'Soul' car in 2013, said a company source. 
         
 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by John Mair)

