FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 21
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 20, 2012 / 11:42 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
 TOP STORIES
>Microsoft launches promising tablet, risks remain  
>Europe, China worries dampen Asia business         
>Lockheed says more orders key to cutting F-35 cost 
>Apple, Google to face off in key smartphone hearing 
  
 MARKETS
>Seoul shares end higher on U.S. stimulus bets      
>S.Korea won rises for sixth day; bonds down        
    
 MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures
that were in line with market expectations but went no
further. 
    * Major stock indexes ended a choppy trading session flat to
slightly lower on Wednesday while Treasuries trimmed losses
after the Federal Reserve extended monetary stimulus to keep the
U.S. economic recovery from stalling.    
    * World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday
to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude
inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed
at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the
economy. 
    * Seoul shares edged higher on Wednesday on upside bets of
further monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    
 IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    > Samsung SDI Co Ltd signed an MOU for ESS
(energy storage system) supplies and R&D cooperation with
Germany's KACO new energy Inc, the world's second largest
company in solar photovoltaic inverters business.
    > KIA Motors Corp "Soul" rated highest for
multipurpose vehicle in 2012 Initial Quality Study conducted by
American market research firm J.D.Power.  
    > Hyundai Motor Co plans to release two models
with diesel engines, 'Genesis' and 'Grandeur', by late this year
at the earliest. 
         
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.