S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 22
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
June 21, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
  TOP STORIES
>Clinton: China moving on cutting Iran oil imports  
>China tests troubled waters for South China Sea    
>Humour, tears on North Korean defector TV show     
>S.Korea likely to buy back or swap t-bills         
 
  MARKETS
>S.Korea won rises for 6-days; bonds steady         
>KOSPI end weaker after soft China factory data     
    
 MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks posted the worst day in three weeks on
Thursday on mounting evidence that slowing manufacturing growth
worldwide threatened corporate profits. 
    * Global stocks fell 2.0 percent and Brent crude oil ended
at its lowest in 18 months on Thursday as data showing Chinese,
European and U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed further
underscored worries about weaker global growth.    
    * Brent crude oil slid nearly 4 percent in heavy trading on
Thursday, dropping below $90 a barrel for the first time in 18
months as weak economic data from China, the United States and
Europe pointed to prospects for slower oil demand. 
    * Seoul shares fell on Thursday as weak factory activity in
China added to investor disappointment that the U.S. Federal
Reserve delivered only a limited expansion of monetary
stimulus. 
    
 IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Doosan Infracore Co Ltd plans to issue 500 million
dollars worth of perpetual bonds in the global market around
August, according to the IB industry source. 
>LG Electronics Inc and Hitachi Ltd said
they decided to combine their individual Digital Storage
departments in Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a joint-business of the
two electronics manufacturers.  
             
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
