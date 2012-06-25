FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 26
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 25, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES
>Samsung sees higher Q2 handset earnings            
>S.Korea's Honam agrees higher naphtha prices       
>S.Korea May Iran crude imports down 40 pct on year 
>Hi-Mart: MBK Partners picked as preferred bidder   
>Sony, Panasonic to cooperate on OLED televisions   
      
  MARKETS
>KOSPI hits 3-week closing low; Samsung Elec slides 
>Korea won slides to lowest since June 15;bonds firm 
 
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500
near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason
to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week.  
    * Global stock indexes and the euro sank on Monday on doubts
that a European summit this week would move any closer to
solving the region's festering debt crisis, a pessimistic
outlook that sparked a bid for safe-haven assets. 
    * Oil steadied on Monday as short-covering countered easing
concerns that Tropical Storm Debby would batter U.S. production
platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and fading hopes that a European
summit would produce a viable solution to the region's debt
crisis. 
    * Seoul shares dropped to a three-week closing low on
Monday, dragged down by a 4 percent slide in bourse-heavyweight
Samsung Electronics after more brokers cut their
profit estimates for the world's biggest memory chipmaker. 
    
 IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>SK Hynix Inc releases solid state drive (SSD) model
for purchase by consumers.
>Samsung Mobile Display Co Ltd works with small and
medium enterprises to create AMOLED parts manufactured
completely in South Korea.
             
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.