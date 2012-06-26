FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 27
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
#Communications Equipment
June 26, 2012 / 11:07 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES
>S.Korea to halt Iran oil imports as EU ban bites   
>Samsung Engineering wins $2.1 bln Kazakhstan deal  
>S.Korea's GS E&C says wins $1.8 bln Saudi order    
>Australia's Rinehart may exit Fairfax              

  MARKETS
>S.Korea won gains slightly on positions, contract  
>KOSPI falls a 4th day on Europe summit pessimism   
  
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but
trading was light with the outlook clouded by doubts before yet
another summit to tackle the European debt crisis. 
    * Wall Street stocks rose and the euro fell to its lowest
level versus the U.S. dollar in over two weeks on Tuesday, as
technical buying offset a near tripling in Spanish debt costs on
doubts a European summit can ease the region's debt crisis.
 
    * Brent oil futures jumped 2 percent to top $93 a barrel on
Tuesday, widening the premium against U.S. crude as a growing
strike by oil workers in Norway tightened North Sea supplies.
 
    * Seoul shares fell for a fourth straight day on Tuesday as
investors doubted that the coming European leaders' summit will
produce substantial measures to deal with the region's crisis.
 
                 
 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Richard Pullin)

