S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 27

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea to halt Iran oil imports as EU ban bites >Samsung Engineering wins $2.1 bln Kazakhstan deal >S.Korea's GS E&C says wins $1.8 bln Saudi order >Australia's Rinehart may exit Fairfax MARKETS >S.Korea won gains slightly on positions, contract >KOSPI falls a 4th day on Europe summit pessimism MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but trading was light with the outlook clouded by doubts before yet another summit to tackle the European debt crisis. * Wall Street stocks rose and the euro fell to its lowest level versus the U.S. dollar in over two weeks on Tuesday, as technical buying offset a near tripling in Spanish debt costs on doubts a European summit can ease the region's debt crisis. * Brent oil futures jumped 2 percent to top $93 a barrel on Tuesday, widening the premium against U.S. crude as a growing strike by oil workers in Norway tightened North Sea supplies. * Seoul shares fell for a fourth straight day on Tuesday as investors doubted that the coming European leaders' summit will produce substantial measures to deal with the region's crisis.