S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 28

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

TOP STORIES
>Judge halts sales of Samsung Galaxy Tab in U.S.
>S.Korea June exports, inflation seen depressed
>Renault eyes over half of sales outside Europe

MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in easing the debt crisis.
* Stocks rose on major world markets on Wednesday after encouraging U.S. data and a rally in crude oil prices, but the euro slipped ahead of a European summit seen as unlikely to produce a credible solution to the region's debt crisis.
* Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter North Sea supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back burner concerns that a European summit would do little to solve he region's debt crisis.
* A rally by heavyweight Samsung Electronics spurred Seoul's stock market to reverse early losses and end flat on Wednesday, but the overall mood was subdued ahead of the Europe summit.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Posco Specialty Steel Co Ltd said it began construction on a section shape steel and rebar factory in Vietnam, which is expected to be completed in 2014.
>Polaris Shipping Co Ltd is in the process of purchasing 10 large bulk ships from Vale SA worth about 600 billion won ($518.93 million), according to investment bank industry sources.

($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)