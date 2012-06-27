FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 28
#Communications Equipment
June 27, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES
>Judge halts sales of Samsung Galaxy Tab in U.S.    
>S.Korea June exports, inflation seen depressed     
>Renault eyes over half of sales outside Europe     

  MARKETS
>S.Korea won extends gains on exporters; bonds up   
>KOSPI ends flat, Samsung rally pares early decline 

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected
economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns
a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in
easing the debt crisis. 
    * Stocks rose on major world markets on Wednesday after
encouraging U.S. data and a rally in crude oil prices, but the
euro slipped ahead of a European summit seen as unlikely to
produce a credible solution to the region's debt crisis. 
 
    * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter North Sea
supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back burner
concerns that a European summit would do little to solve he
region's debt crisis. 
    * A rally by heavyweight Samsung Electronics 
spurred Seoul's stock market to reverse early losses and end
flat on Wednesday, but the overall mood was subdued ahead of the
Europe summit. 

IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Posco Specialty Steel Co Ltd said it began
construction on a section shape steel and rebar factory in
Vietnam, which is expected to be completed in 2014.
>Polaris Shipping Co Ltd is in the process of
purchasing 10 large bulk ships from Vale SA worth
about 600 billion won ($518.93 million), according to investment
bank industry sources.
                     
($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

