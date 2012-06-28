S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 29

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea cuts growth target, eyes modest spending >HIGHLIGHTS-S.Korea's revised economic forecasts >Hyundai Motor union walks out of wage talks >Hyundai E&C wins $1.35 billion order in Venezuela MARKETS >Korea won up for third day on US data; bonds flat >KOSPI end flat as jaded eyes fall on EU summit MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers. * Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday, and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial debacle. * South Korean shares ended little changed on Thursday after a choppy session, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of the summit of European leaders. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LG Group announced it bought 51 percent of Rolls-Royce Pure Cell system for $45 million. > Lotte Group chairman told the heads of Lotte affiliates to be cautious in performing M&A. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report