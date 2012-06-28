FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 29
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
June 28, 2012 / 11:22 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.

  TOP STORIES 
>S.Korea cuts growth target, eyes modest spending   
>HIGHLIGHTS-S.Korea's revised economic forecasts    
>Hyundai Motor union walks out of wage talks        
>Hyundai E&C wins $1.35 billion order in Venezuela  
      
  MARKETS 
>Korea won up for third day on US data; bonds flat  
>KOSPI end flat as jaded eyes fall on EU summit     

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses
late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in
easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling
upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health
insurers. 
    * Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday,
and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the
2008 financial debacle. 
    * South Korean shares ended little changed on Thursday after
a choppy session, with investors reluctant to take fresh
positions ahead of the summit of European leaders. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> LG Group announced it bought 51 percent of Rolls-Royce Pure
Cell system for $45 million.
> Lotte Group chairman told the heads of Lotte affiliates to be
cautious in performing M&A.                          
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.