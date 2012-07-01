FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 2
#Chemicals - Diversified
July 1, 2012 / 11:22 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES 
>S.Korea May industrial output rises 1.1 pct vs Apr 
>S.Korea shelves disputed military pact with Japan  
>Korea says to raise gas rates by 4.9 pct on average 
>S.Korea Q3 exporter sentiment weakest in 3 years   
>SK Hynix boosts flash chip capacity to meet demands 
>Korean shamanism finds new life in modern era      
>Lotte, GS Retail enter bids for Woongjin stake sale 
      
  MARKETS 
>S.Korean shares rally on EU support, but down 8 pct 
>S.Korea won up for 5th straight week; bonds down   

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter
on a high note as investors cheered an agreement by European
leaders to stabilise the region's banks, a pact that helped
remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets. 
    * The euro jumped nearly 2 percent and world stocks rallied
on Friday. Oil surged in heavy trading to the fourth biggest
daily gain on record.  
    * South Korea shares reversed early losses to end nearly 2
percent higher on Friday. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    > SK Chemicals Co Ltd has established a virtual
holding company to unify the management structure of SK
Chemicals Co Ltd, SK Engineering & Construction Co
Ltd and SK Gas Ltd. 

Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
