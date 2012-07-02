FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
July 2, 2012 / 11:13 PM / 5 years ago

South Korea - Market Factors to watch July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES
>South Korea June PMI below 50 in June              
>S.Korea inflation, manufacturing hit by global woes 
>Korean skater Kim to end career after Sochi        

  MARKETS
>Seoul shares edge down as Samsung, EU details weigh 
>Korea won down on importers, short-cover; bonds up 

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise
contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as
a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy. 
    * Worries the global economy is deteriorating took the euro
and oil lower. 
    * Oil prices edged lower as weak manufacturing data from the
United States, Europe and China reinforced concerns about
slowing economic growth. 
    * Seoul shares closed a touch weaker on Monday, weighed down
by losses in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics 
and concern about a lack of details on a European deal to aid
the region's banks. 
    
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by John Mair)

