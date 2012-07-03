FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea - Market Factors to watch July 4
July 3, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea - Market Factors to watch July 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES
>Samsung loses bid to lift ban on U.S. tablet sales  
>MBK walks away from Hi-mart sale -source           
>Hyundai Heavy says wins $1.2 bln container deal    
>Korea president's brother quizzed over scandal     
     
  MARKETS
>KOSPI climb to 2-week high on global stimulus      
>Korea won highest since early May on stimulus hope 
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday
as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders
factored in increased expectations for central bank
stimulus. 
    * Global shares rose and the euro rebounded on Tuesday on
growing expectations that major central banks will act to
bolster the world economy after weak manufacturing data earlier
this week highlighted the drag on growth from the euro zone debt
crisis. 
    * Brent crude rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, topping
$100 a barrel as rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program
sparked oil's second rally in three sessions after a
second-quarter slide. 
    * Seoul shares rose to a two-week closing high on Tuesday,
as further signs of sputtering world economic growth fueled
hopes of additional easing measures from global policymakers.
 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by 
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports 
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd released a new DDR4
(Double Data Rate 4)memory chip model, which reduces energy
consumption by 40 percent compared to the previous model.  

    
 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
