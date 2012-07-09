S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 10

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Hyundai sued over Elantra fuel economy ad claims >Samsung wins court because it's "not as cool" >Privacy risk from ads in apps rising -security firm >Archery-Koreans set to bowl over rivals at Lord's >South Korean Park Ji-Sung joins QPR >Vestas shares roiled on report of Chinese suitor >Panasonic says restructuring costs may exceed plan >Umicore builds new rechargeable battery plant >Japan banks target Korean conglomerates for growth MARKETS >KOSPI hit 1-week low as US data stokes growth fears >S.Korea won off lows on exporters; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian bond yields. * Stocks on major world markets fell on Monday as investors fretted about disappointing economic data in Asia, while EU finance ministers met again to grapple with the euro zone's debt crisis. * Oil prices jumped 2 percent on Monday, with Brent futures rising back above $100 a barrel as a strike by workers and a planned lockout by companies threatened to completely shut Norway's crude oil production. *South Korean shares fell to a one-week low on Monday as worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data reinforced worries of flagging global growth, prompting investors to dump cyclical, growth- sensitive stocks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Smoothies Korea acquired U.S.-based Smoothie King Inc, its parent firm for $50 million. >Renault Samsung Co Ltd plans to build the world largest solar power plant in Busan, South Korea. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Michael Perry)