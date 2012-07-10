S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 11

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea's Park softens stand in presidential bid >Dongbu Group submits initial bid for Daewoo Elec >Intel bankrolls next-gen chipmaking, buys into ASML >Olympics-Korean archer Im: more than meets the eye >Renault's Clio revamp takes "Latin" swing at Fiat >Samsung wins court case against Apple >Privacy risk from ads in apps rising >Hyundai sued over Elantra fuel economy ad claims >Kia confident on record Slovak output MARKETS >S.Korea won down for third day; bonds weaken >KOSPI fall; soft China import flags demand worries MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. * The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar o n T uesday as investors were wary that a German court could delay Europe's new bailout fund, while a series of profit warnings from U.S. companies took Wall Street lower. * Oil prices retreated more than 2 percent on Tuesday after Norway's government ordered an end to an oil workers' strike and data showed China imported less crude oil in June than the previous month. * Seoul shares fell on Tuesday after weak imports by China stoked worries about deteriorating domestic demand in the world's second largest economy, broadening concerns about flagging global growth. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >KIA Motors Corp released New SorentR, which enhanced fuel-efficiency by 13% compared to the previous model released in 2009. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and POSCO will sign an MOU to jointly develop steel for home appliances. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Eric Meijer)