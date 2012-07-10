FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 11
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 10, 2012 / 11:32 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
 TOP STORIES
>S.Korea's Park softens stand in presidential bid   
>Dongbu Group submits initial bid for Daewoo Elec   
>Intel bankrolls next-gen chipmaking, buys into ASML 
>Olympics-Korean archer Im: more than meets the eye 
>Renault's Clio revamp takes "Latin" swing at Fiat  
>Samsung wins court case against Apple              
>Privacy risk from ads in apps rising               
>Hyundai sued over Elantra fuel economy ad claims   
>Kia confident on record Slovak output              
    
 MARKETS
>S.Korea won down for third day; bonds weaken       
>KOSPI fall; soft China import flags demand worries 
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more
pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish
world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. 
    * The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar o n T
uesday as investors were wary that a German court could delay
Europe's new bailout fund, while a series of profit warnings
from U.S. companies took Wall Street lower. 
    * Oil prices retreated more than 2 percent on Tuesday after
Norway's government ordered an end to an oil workers' strike and
data showed China imported less crude oil in June than the
previous month. 
    * Seoul shares fell on Tuesday 
after weak imports by China stoked worries about deteriorating 
domestic demand in the world's second largest economy, 
broadening concerns about flagging global growth. 

 IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by 
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports 
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
>KIA Motors Corp released New SorentR, which
enhanced fuel-efficiency by 13% compared to the previous model
released in 2009.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and POSCO 
will sign an MOU to jointly develop steel for home appliances. 
     
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.