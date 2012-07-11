FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 12
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.

 TOP STORIES
>S.Korea jobless rate steady at low level          
>Applied Materials cuts outlook as orders droppped 
>S.Korea to lift metals purchases if prices dip    
>Hyundai Motor workers vote for strike in 4 years  
>Secret plea for money from a mountain in N.Korea  
>Carlyle selling part of Sequa Corp                
    
MARKETS
>KOSPI down for 4th day, chipmakers catch US chill 
>S.Korea won snaps 3-day losing streak; bonds up   
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes
from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are
open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions
might need to worsen first. 
    * The Dow and Nasdaq fell on Wednesday, while the dollar hit
a two-year high against the euro after minutes from the Federal
Reserve's June meeting showed any additional bond buying by the
Fed was likely to happen only if the U.S. economy gets
weaker. 
    * Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday, ending more than 2
percent higher after a volatile session despite a mixed message
from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may opt for more easing
policies, but only if the economy weakens further. 
    * South Korean shares extended a losing streak into a fourth
day in Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics, the
world's largest memory chip maker, and SK Hynix, the
second largest, catching a chill from U.S. rivals' weak
forecasts. 

 IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
     
>Hyundai Motor Co succeessfully issued the company's
largest Asset Backed Securities. 
>SK Innovation Co Ltd will provide the battery to be
installed in KIA Motors Corp's electric vehicle,
Soul, which will be released in 2014.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will produce Qualcomm
Inc's mobile processor in the second half of the year. 
    
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.