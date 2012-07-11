S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 12

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea jobless rate steady at low level >Applied Materials cuts outlook as orders droppped >S.Korea to lift metals purchases if prices dip >Hyundai Motor workers vote for strike in 4 years >Secret plea for money from a mountain in N.Korea >Carlyle selling part of Sequa Corp MARKETS >KOSPI down for 4th day, chipmakers catch US chill >S.Korea won snaps 3-day losing streak; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first. * The Dow and Nasdaq fell on Wednesday, while the dollar hit a two-year high against the euro after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed any additional bond buying by the Fed was likely to happen only if the U.S. economy gets weaker. * Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday, ending more than 2 percent higher after a volatile session despite a mixed message from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may opt for more easing policies, but only if the economy weakens further. * South Korean shares extended a losing streak into a fourth day in Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker, and SK Hynix, the second largest, catching a chill from U.S. rivals' weak forecasts. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co succeessfully issued the company's largest Asset Backed Securities. >SK Innovation Co Ltd will provide the battery to be installed in KIA Motors Corp's electric vehicle, Soul, which will be released in 2014. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will produce Qualcomm Inc's mobile processor in the second half of the year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report