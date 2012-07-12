FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 13
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
July 12, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.

 TOP STORIES
>China seeks to wrest offshore rig crown            
>Cheniere Partners wins $3.4 bln in finance support 
>S.Korea c.bank cuts rates in shock move           
 >S.Korea June import prices fall most in 2 years   
 
>Top China paper slams Clinton's democracy comments 
>LG, Toshiba, AUO to settle price-fixing case       
    
 MARKETS
>KOSPI close at 5-wk low as rate cut                
>S.Korea won weakens, bonds rally on BOK rate cut   

    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the
technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble 
helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss. 
    * Fears about the world economic outlook hurt global shares
on Thursday as the euro fell to a new two-year low and investors
pushed into safe-haven U.S. government bonds. 
    * Brent crude futures climbed above $101 a barrel on
Thursday, as the U.S. government's announcement that it was
tightening sanctions against Iran sparked a rally back from
early losses on global economic worries. 
    * Seoul shares fell to a five-week closing low on Thursday
as a surprise rate cut by South Korea's central bank fanned
worries of sluggish global growth, extending losses sharply in
late trade as investors opted not to roll over expiring
options. 

 IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
     
>E-Mart Co Ltd will acquire NS Home Shopping's Super
Supermarket, NS Mart. 
>Google Inc's Nexus 7 tablet will be released in
S.Korea in August.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
