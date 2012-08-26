FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea - Market Factors to watch Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Apple triumphs over Samsung in patent case         
>Jury didn't want to let Samsung off easy in trial  
>Seoul court: Samsung didn't violate Apple design   
>S.Korea's Hanwha signs deal to buy Q-Cells         
 
>Japan tough but wary on S.Korea row; debt plan     
>EXCLUSIVE-N.Korean leader seeks trip to China      
      
 MARKETS
> KOSPI hit 2-week closing low on Fed               
> S.Korea won, bonds boosted by Fed minutes         

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Friday on news the European Central
Bank is considering setting targets in a new bond-buying program
that could help contain euro-zone borrowing costs and on hopes
of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. 
    *  European stocks also rose and the euro bounced off lows
against the dollar on Friday on the ECB news. 
    * Oil prices fell on Friday after a report that the
International Energy Agency is likely to tap strategic oil 
reserves as soon as September, dropping its resistance to a
U.S.-led plan. 
    * South Korean shares fell to a two-week closing low on
Friday as investors grew doubtful about stimulus measures from
the U.S. Federal Reserve anytime soon and concerns about global
growth returned to the fore. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

