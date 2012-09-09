S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 10

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea Aug producer prices rise 0.3 pct yr/yr >China, Russia sound alarm on world economy at APEC >Clinton urges cool heads in Japan-SKorea dispute >Apple unlikely to use its tech in new iPhones >Apple cuts memory chip order to Samsung for iphone >Asia-Pacific nations to slash duties on'green tech' MARKETS >KOSPI post largest daily gain in six wks >South Korean won lifted by ECB move, bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday, closing out their best week since June as a sharply disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week. * The U.S. dollar sank against major currencies on Friday and gold prices jumped to a six-month high as anemic American jobs growth fueled investor bets that the Federal Reserve will launch another round of monetary stimulus for the world's biggest economy, perhaps as soon as next week. * Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand. * Seoul shares powered to their largest daily gain in six weeks on Friday, jumping 2.6 percent as most sectors rallied on improved risk sentiment globally. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > STX Corp signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mechel OAO, Russia's largest producer of coal for steelmakers, on strategic partnership. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung)