S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 10
#Communications Equipment
September 9, 2012 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Aug producer prices rise 0.3 pct yr/yr     
>China, Russia sound alarm on world economy at APEC 
   
>Clinton urges cool heads in Japan-SKorea dispute   
    
>Apple unlikely to use its tech in new iPhones      
>Apple cuts memory chip order to Samsung for iphone 
>Asia-Pacific nations to slash duties on'green tech' 
     
  MARKETS
>KOSPI post largest daily gain in six wks           
>South Korean won lifted by ECB move, bonds fall    

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday,
closing out their best week since June as a sharply
disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the
Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next
week. 
    * The U.S. dollar sank against major currencies on Friday
and gold prices jumped to a six-month high as anemic American
jobs growth fueled investor bets that the Federal Reserve will
launch another round of monetary stimulus for the world's
biggest economy, perhaps as soon as next week. 
    * Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading after a
disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and
bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand.
 
    *  Seoul shares powered to their largest daily gain
in six weeks on Friday, jumping 2.6 percent as most sectors
rallied on improved risk sentiment globally. 

IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > STX Corp signed a Memorandum of Understanding
with Mechel OAO, Russia's largest producer of coal for
steelmakers, on strategic partnership.
    
 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
