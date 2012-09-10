S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 11

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >U.N. hits at Israel and Palestinian authorities >Korea's KORES inks Greenland exploration deal >N.Korea accepts flood aid offer from rival South >S.Korea sets $5.2 bln stimulus package >Asia's insurers beef up as bankers face the axe MARKETS >S.Korea won crawls up to post third day of gains >KOSPI slips as stimulus package impact limited MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve later this week, while weakness in Intel shares weighed on the Nasdaq. * U.S. stocks slipped on Monday while the euro dipped below four-month highs before potential new stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. * Oil rose on Monday in choppy trading as supportive expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate the economy were countered by weak data from China that raised concerns about demand for oil. * Seoul shares slipped on Monday, failing to get much lift from a South Korean stimulus package as investors cautiously waited to see if the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary easing this week to shore up the U.S. economy. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)