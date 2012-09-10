FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 11
September 10, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>U.N. hits at Israel and Palestinian authorities    
>Korea's KORES inks Greenland exploration deal      
>N.Korea accepts flood aid offer from rival South   
>S.Korea sets $5.2 bln stimulus package             
>Asia's insurers beef up as bankers face the axe    
    
  MARKETS
>S.Korea won crawls up to post third day of gains   
>KOSPI slips as stimulus package impact limited     
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in
gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the
Federal Reserve later this week, while weakness in Intel shares
weighed on the Nasdaq. 
    * U.S. stocks slipped on Monday while the euro dipped below
four-month highs before potential new stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. 
    * Oil rose on Monday in choppy trading as supportive
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate
the economy were countered by weak data from China that raised
concerns about demand for oil. 
    * Seoul shares slipped on Monday, failing to get much lift
from a South Korean stimulus package as investors cautiously
waited to see if the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary
easing this week to shore up the U.S. economy. 
    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

