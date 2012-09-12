FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 13
September 12, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Apple's iPhone 5 bigger, faster but lacks "wow"    
>Amazon's new $199 tablet gets tepid reviews        
>Osaka mayor seeks national power with new party    
>Destitute North Korea rejects flood aid from South 
    
  MARKETS
>KOSPI end near 4-week high; Samsung Elec gains     
>S.Korea won rises for 5th straight day; bonds down 
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing
early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal
Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost
the economy. 
    * Stocks rose and the euro climbed to a four-month peak
against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional
Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund, easing concerns
about the region's debt crisis and leaving markets focused on
prospective further easing by the U.S. Federal
Reserve. 
    * Brent oil futures rose on Wednesday as a German court
ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund
combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices before
data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks curbed gains. 
    * South Korea's benchmark stock index closed at its
highest level in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, with Samsung
Electronics up 3 percent despite Apple's planned
unveiling of its new iPhone. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will establish its
first-ever TV factory in Middle East and Africa region. 
    >LG CNS Co Ltd said that it finished
construction of 21.3MW photovoltaics system in Bulgaria.
    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
