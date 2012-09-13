FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 14
September 13, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Aggressive iPhone launch plan boosts Apple outlook 
>S.Korea c.bank holds rates, signals gradual cuts   
>Vestas shares slide on share issue fears           
>German court backs Apple in suit with Motorola     
>Japan tech, Taiwan's Hon Hai shares get iPhone lift 
   
           
  MARKETS
>KOSPI end flat after heavy trading;phonemakers gain 
>SKorea bonds fall as c. bank stands pat;won lower  
         
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after
the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate
the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market.
 
    *  U.S. stocks and crude oil prices rose and the dollar
weakened o n T hursday as investors bet the Federal Reserve's
fresh dose of monetary stimulus would improve economic growth. 
 
    *  Oil rose in robust trading on Thursday, with Brent
futures rising a sixth session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
launched another stimulus program in which it will buy $40
billion of mortgage debt per month until the outlook for jobs
improves. 
    *  Seoul shares finished flat after a day of heavy trading
on Thursday, with caution prevailing ahead of a possible
decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on taking further stimulus
steps. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
     > GS Caltex Corp, South Korea's second largest
refiner, established its Chinese branch on Wednesday in Beijing,
China.

    
 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
