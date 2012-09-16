FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 17
September 16, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
    TOP STORIES
>Apple did not violate Samsung patents- trade judge 
        >S.Korea gets S&P ratings upgrade, 3rd in 3 weeks  
    >China surveillance ships near disputed islands 
   >Japan opposition contender talk on territorial
rows >Unification Church head Moon buried            
   

    MARKETS
>S.Korea won powers to 6-month high on Fed          
>KOSPI close at 5-month high on Fed                 
   
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday
to close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the
Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move
that could keep equities buoyed in the coming months. 
    * The Fed's plan to spark the U.S. economy boosted risk
assets on Friday, sending global stocks to a 13-month high and
driving the dollar to a more than four-month low against the
euro. 
    * Oil prices rose but settled below four-month highs hit in
the session as concerns that high energy costs could threaten
economic growth tempered hopes for stronger demand after the
Federal Reserve's launched its stimulus programme. 
    * Seoul shares closed at their highest level in five months,
thanks to the Fed's stimulus move and Standard & Poor's upgrade
of South Korea's credit ratings. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Eland Ltd acquired Coral Ocean Point Resort
Club in Saipan. 
    > CJ Hello Vision, a subsidiary of CJ Corp,
received the grand prize for its N-Screen service 'tving' at the
2012 International Broadcasting Convention.
    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

