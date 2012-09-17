FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 18
September 17, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
    TOP STORIES
> Apple sells 2 mln new phones, shares touch $700   
> S.Korea think tank cuts growth forecasts          
> Bulgaria cuts feed-in tariffs for renewable energy 
> Slovakia cuts 2013 growth outlook                 
       
    
    MARKETS
> KOSPI eases as Fed-inspired momentum slows        
> S.Korea won ends at 6-month high on stock inflows 
    
   
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Stocks in the United States and Europe on Monday gave back
some of last week's huge gains as investors began to question
whether recent action by both the European Central Bank and
Federal Reserve would be enough to revive global growth.
  
    * Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday in a wild session that saw
Brent plunge more than $5 a barrel in a wave of late,
high-volume selling before paring losses as markets sought an
explanation for the sudden crash. 
    * South Korean shares fell on Monday but remained above the
2,000 point level, as momentum from Friday's Fed-inspired rally
slowed without a basic improvement in fundamentals.  
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    > KT Corp, South Korea's second-largest mobile
carrier, plans to create a 100 billion won ($90 million) fund to
invest in content development by small and medium sized
companies.
    
    > LG Electronics Inc unveiled its 'Optimus True
HD LTE' smartphone on Monday to tap into the Middle East market.
    
($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

