S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 2
October 1, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Cheaper smartphones boost Sony, Microsoft in Europe 
>S.Korea Sept exports fall on weak global demand    

    MARKETS
>S.Korea won at near 11-mth high on Spain                 
>KOSPI edge up on foreign buying before holiday            
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on
Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing
in September. 
    * Stocks in major markets rallied on Monday after a survey
showed the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded last month for the
first time since May and as the results of Spain's bank stress
test drove gains in European financial shares.      
    * Brent crude slipped Monday as signs of economic weakness
in Asia and a looming recession in the debt-saddled euro zone
tempered more optimistic U.S. manufacturing data. 
    * South Korean shares posted modest gains on Friday as
fading worries about Spain's debt management spurred foreign
investor buying, but trade was subdued ahead of two local
holidays. 
    
    
($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

