S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 4
October 3, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>S.Korea c.bank switches tack to encourage
growth >Google withdraws patent complaint against
Apple >Samsung allowed to sell Galaxy Tab in U.S.
     

    MARKETS
> Won falls, bonds rally on rate cut hopes            
> KOSPI flat; Samsung buoyed by US ruling                 
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on
stronger-than-expected U.S. labour and service-sector data, but
the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard.
 
    * Crude oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as signs of a
slowdown in China and Europe stoked worries about petroleum
demand, while the dollar rose after better-than-expected news on
the U.S. economy.  
    * South Korea markets were closed on Wednesday. On Tuesday,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.71 percent to its
highest close in nearly five months ahead of quarterly results
and after a favourable U.S. court ruling in its patent battle
with Apple Inc. 
     
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > LG Electronics Inc said its Plasma Lighting
System obtained a New Excellent Product certification from the
Ministry of Knowledge Economy.  
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 
($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
