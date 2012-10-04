FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 5
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 4, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Samsung's record profit run to end in Q4         
 >AT&T to sell Nokia's latest Lumias,Samsung camera
 
>Sept foreign net investment in S.Korea bonds      
  
>Hyundai Sept car sales recover after strikes end  
>S.Korea's S-Oil looks to expand berth             
    
    MARKETS
>Won slips amid global growth worries; bond        
>KOSPI inches lower on global gloom                    
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday,
putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs
report shows encouraging signs for the labor market. 
    * The euro hit a two-week high against the dollar on
Thursday and global shares gained after the head of the European
Central Bank reiterated a commitment to preserve the
euro. 
    *  Oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed
Middle East tensions stoked supply fears and U.S. gasoline
futures rallied following a fire at the largest operating
refinery in the United States. 
    * South Korean shares dipped on Thursday as concerns about
the weak global economy dampened investor confidence. 
     
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Nexen Tire Corp, South Korea's third largest
tire maker, will hold a building completion ceremony for
establishing its new factory in Changnyeong on Oct. 12.   
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 


 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.