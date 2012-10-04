S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 5

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Samsung's record profit run to end in Q4 >AT&T to sell Nokia's latest Lumias,Samsung camera >Sept foreign net investment in S.Korea bonds >Hyundai Sept car sales recover after strikes end >S.Korea's S-Oil looks to expand berth MARKETS >Won slips amid global growth worries; bond >KOSPI inches lower on global gloom MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor market. * The euro hit a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday and global shares gained after the head of the European Central Bank reiterated a commitment to preserve the euro. * Oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed Middle East tensions stoked supply fears and U.S. gasoline futures rallied following a fire at the largest operating refinery in the United States. * South Korean shares dipped on Thursday as concerns about the weak global economy dampened investor confidence. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Nexen Tire Corp, South Korea's third largest tire maker, will hold a building completion ceremony for establishing its new factory in Changnyeong on Oct. 12. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)