S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 9
#Communications Equipment
October 8, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Hyundai,Mitsubishi win Jeddah power plant contracts 
>China's Huawei, ZTE should be kept from U.S.       
>Taiwan's HTC Q3 net falls 79 pct, lags forecasts   
>Australia's Aquila fights to trim $7.6 bln project 
        
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won edge down on stocks' decline; bonds down     
 
>KOSPI fall on growth worries, earnings pessimism          
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, pulling
back from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings season
expected to be weak. 
    * World shares and oil prices fell on Monday on worries
about dim growth prospects for the global economy and on
expectations for a weak U.S. corporate earnings reporting
season. 
    * Oil prices eased on Monday in choppy trading on concerns
that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in
Europe will curb demand for petroleum, but the potential for
Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses. 
    * South Korean shares fell on Monday on concerns about
cooling Asian growth and deteriorating company earnings. 
     

    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
